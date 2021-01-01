Good Supply
Monkey Glue Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
About this product
Get stuck with Monkey Glue. These chunky, resin-covered buds deliver pungent, earthy and sour aromas. There’s no monkeying around when it comes to this potent, sativa-dominant strain – you’ll definitely develop a bond.
