Logo for the brand Good Supply

Good Supply

Monkey Glue Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack

About this product

Get stuck with Monkey Glue. These chunky, resin-covered buds deliver pungent, earthy and sour aromas.

Get stuck with Monkey Glue. These chunky, resin-covered buds deliver pungent, earthy and sour aromas. There’s no monkeying around when it comes to this potent, sativa-dominant strain – you’ll definitely develop a bond.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!