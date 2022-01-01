About this product
You don’t need to be a rocket scientist, just reach for Pineapple Express Hash Bats. They feature astronomical amounts of mango, citrus and caramel aromas with a powerful payload of high potency hash. Experience the hash-infused pre-rolls and their high potency THC in a multi pre-roll format. They’re an out-of-this-world pre-roll experience. You can throw your boring old pre-rolls out of the airlock now.
While everyone else aspires to greatness, we aspire to goodness. Which is better than great because it doesn’t come with the pressure – or price tag – of being great. At Good Supply we celebrate good pizza, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, good weed is all we need.