Good Supply
Royal Highness Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 6%CBD 8%
About this product
Royal Highness is a bright green hybrid strain by Good Supply with very strong THC potency potential and notes of fruit and spice.
Royal Highness from Good Supply is greenhouse-grown and hand-groomed in Leamington, Ont. It has very strong THC potency potential and features myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene in its terpene mix, which give it its fruity and spicy taste. Royal Highness is available Flower and dried flower.
Royal Highness effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
