Royal Highness is a bright green hybrid strain by Good Supply with very strong THC potency potential and notes of fruit and spice.



Royal Highness from Good Supply is greenhouse-grown and hand-groomed in Leamington, Ont. It has very strong THC potency potential and features myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene in its terpene mix, which give it its fruity and spicy taste. Royal Highness is available Flower and dried flower.