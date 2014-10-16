Good Supply
White Widow 510 Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This popular hybrid is potent and bites back with strong pepper and citrus notes derived from 100% plant-based terpenes.
Mess with White Widow, get the fangs. This popular hybrid is potent and bites back with strong pepper and citrus notes derived from 100% plant-based terpenes. Good Vapes from Good Supply.
White Widow effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,012 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!