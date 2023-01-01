Energize Blend in Fire Apple



Sometimes you need to find your 🔥 fire 🔥 to spark something great. Our Energize Blend with warm cinnamon and apple flavors, gets you moving in just minutes. Our fast-acting blend of THC and CBD and caffeine and our low-dose formula means you can stack up (or not) for an intensity of effects that’s just right for you.



- 2 MG THC

- 2 MG CBD

- 10 MG caffeine

- Fast-acting formulation

- Low dose

- All natural & vegan



Our Goods line combines THC with cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and CBN), adaptogens (like melatonin), and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.



The results? High quality, all natural products that help you live your life–your way.

