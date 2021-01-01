Loading…
GRAV

8" Arcline Beaker

About this product

The GRAV Arcline Beaker is 8" tall and made on 28mm tubing. Its fission downstem diffuses smoke through water and is fixed inside the pipe to prevent breakage. The beautiful flame polished GRAV label conforms to the Arcline style, inspired by Tuscan columns from ancient Italy. The Arcline Beaker comes ready to use with a 14mm Arcline Bowl and functions best with approximately 1.5" of water.

Water Pipe Features:
Length Height: 8"
Joint 14mm Female
Use With: Dry Herb
Comes With: 14mm Arcline Bowl
Designed By: Stephan Peirce
What's in the Box:
1x - 8" Arcline Beaker
1x - 14mm Arcline Bowl
