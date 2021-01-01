About this product

The small GRAV Round-Based Water Pipe is 8" tall and made on 32mm clear tubing with black accents. Its fission downstem diffuses smoke through water and is fixed inside the pipe to prevent damage. Its geometric pressed pinch is both a splashguard and ice catcher. The round-based water pipe comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV Cup Bowl and functions best with approximately 1.5" of water. Product comes with assorted label colours: any of black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.



Water Pipe Features:

Length Height: 8"

Joint: 14mm Female

Use With: Dry Herb

Comes With: 14mm Cup Bowl

Designed By: Stephan Peirce

Assorted Label Colours

What's in the Box:

1x - 8" Round Base with Colour Accents by GRAV

1x - 14mm Cup Bowl