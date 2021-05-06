Greentank
Zkittlez Disposable Pen 0.35g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Zkittlez effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
