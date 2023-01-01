Citrus Skunk is a high-THC, terpene-rich sativa combining uplifting, energizing effects with delicious tropical fruit flavours and aromas.



The sensory experience when consuming this aromatic, skunky, highly potent sativa kicks off with a bright splash of citrusy/sour Limonene sunshine on inhale, subtly followed by the sweet, musky Myrcene undertone of a fully ripened mango on exhale.



Citrus Skunk exemplifies GreenSeal’s commitment to the highest level of cannabis quality, with flowers displaying lime green, tightly knit, trichome-covered calyxes intertwined with fiery tendrils of bright orange hairs.

