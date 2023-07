The 2g Bonfire logo puck symbolizes true hash excellence, combining the outstanding flavour of live hash with the elevated potency of craft-quality inputs.



The full spicy/nutty terpene profile is captured by fresh freezing craft cannabis moments after harvest and collecting the trichomes at their peak flavour and potency.



Easily crumbled into a joint but pliable enough to form into any shape, the texture of Craft Live Hash is sure to please both the old school and next generation hash lovers.

