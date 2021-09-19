About this product
An intensive phenotype hunt discovered this true unicorn, combining blueberry/citrus flavours with extremely potent THC.
Each 0.5g joint contains top shelf indoor flower. The slim, unbleached paper cones offer a longer, smoother, consistent burn and the 3-packs are sealed by hand for freshness.
The smell upon opening evokes a freshly baked blueberry pie. When consumed, a terp mix headlined by tart Pinene balanced with peppery Caryophyllene and musky Myrcene imparts earthy/spicy flavours.
Each 0.5g joint contains top shelf indoor flower. The slim, unbleached paper cones offer a longer, smoother, consistent burn and the 3-packs are sealed by hand for freshness.
The smell upon opening evokes a freshly baked blueberry pie. When consumed, a terp mix headlined by tart Pinene balanced with peppery Caryophyllene and musky Myrcene imparts earthy/spicy flavours.
About this strain
Gorilla Berries effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
GreenSeal Cannabis Co.
GreenSeal Cannabis Co. is a Health Canada Licence Holder for adult-use cannabis production/sales located in Stratford, Ontario, Canada