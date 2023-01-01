These one-gram infused sativa pre-rolls bring so much fire they’ve earned the name Inferno!



The blazing glory of Bonfire’s premium craft certified whole flower is stoked up even higher by a generous sprinkling of strain-specific THCA isolate.



These twin full-sized joints are loaded with only the finest craft quality sativa flower, infused with THCA isolate (Full Spectrum Micronized Isolate), and use unbleached Dutch paper for a smooth, consistent burn.



Each cone contains a full gram of infused top shelf craft flower and is also packaged and sealed by hand to ensure freshness and quality.

