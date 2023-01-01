THCA diamonds are extracted from single strain, fresh frozen organic cannabis, then melted into a full-spectrum pure oil for heavy-hitting vapes



GreenSeal’s line of vape cartridges all use high quality, universal 510-thread hardware for a consistent and dependable experience. Chosen to match the viscosity of its golden contents, each cart is designed to deliver the full terpene expression and potency of our full-spectrum live extracts.

