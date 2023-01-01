A little kief can take your cannabis experience a long way, so just imagine what a 2g puck of it can do.



We extract mountains of kief from our fresh-frozen plants on harvest day to preserve those flavourful terpenes and then press it into beautiful 2g pucks for easy portioning.



With THC ranging up to 34%, you can rest assured our live hash pucks will pack the wallop you’re looking for, especially when mixed with your favourite ground GreenSeal flower in your joint, pipe or bong.

Show more