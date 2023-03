Sprinkle to your heart’s content with 2g packages of pure, golden live kief, straight from the canopy of our next-level grow operation.



Our live kief ranges up to 36% THC, which when when applied to your favourite ground GreenSeal flower, is guaranteed to add some major ‘oomph’ to your next toke.



We extract mountains of kief from our fresh-frozen plants on harvest day to preserve those flavourful terpenes and then carefully packaged in-house by our dedicated quality control team.

