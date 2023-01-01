Organically certified, ultra-premium top cola flower is fresh-frozen immediately after harvest at subcritical temperatures to extract and capture the full terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Additive free, the full spectrum experience offers the entire entourage of cannabis compounds for an authentic, balanced flavour and long-lasting effects.



GreenSeal’s line of vape cartridges all use high quality, universal 510-thread hardware for a consistent and dependable experience. Chosen to match the viscosity of its golden contents, each cart is designed to deliver the full terpene expression and potency of our full-spectrum live extracts.

