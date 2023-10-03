After a huge pheno hunt, the GreenSeal nursery zeroed-in on Meringue #84 from hundreds of other candidates.



Cultivating this standout genetic using Bonfire certified craft methods – small batches, hang drying, and hand trimming, – brings out its best characteristics, including its fruity flavour, high potency, and pungently sweet aroma.



Stunning purply/blue flowers emit a fragrance of honey mingled with mango, a sweet and tangy terpene profile producing distinctly sativa-typical effects.

