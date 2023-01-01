As the name suggests, Mocha OG’s comforting coffee/chocolate aroma & flavour makes it a perfect breaktime pick-me-up.



This tasty, potent sativa-dominant cultivar is the result of an outstanding new genetic cross developed in-house by the award-winning GreenSeal cultivation team.



The custom terpene recipe responsible for its comforting earthy/woodsy coffee and chocolate flavour profile leads with a spicy hit of beta-caryophyllene, followed up with the familiar ripe, earthy funk of myrcene, and finishing with nutty undertones.



Mocha OG combines sativa-typical stimulating mental effects with calming physical effects, making it a great fit for creative and meditative activities.

Show more