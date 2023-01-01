Looking for a fruity and flavourful cannabis concentrate? Look no further than Orange Splash, the botanically infused hash that tantalizes your taste buds with a delicious blend of fresh citrus and a smooth, creamy finish.
With each puff, enjoy the sweet and tangy notes that are sure to leave you feeling uplifted and refreshed. Get ready to experience a new level of flavour with Orange Splash.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!