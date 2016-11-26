The frosty, deep-green flower of this award-winning sativa-dominant cultivar combines a dominant sweet strawberry flavour with the spicy terpinolene undertones of classic Haze genetics.



Its uplifting and energetic effects make it perfect for a daytime or night-prolonging session, bringing together the flavours of sweet berries with an inspiring, peppy high.



This pack of 3 x 0.5g pre-rolls feature unbleached cones manufactured with high quality Dutch paper for a smooth, satisfying big-joint experience.

