The full suite of terpenes and cannabinoids are extracted from ultra premium, certified organic flower and concentrated into a fragrant, flavour-packed golden sauce.



GreenSeal’s line of vape cartridges all use high quality, universal 510-thread hardware for a consistent and dependable experience. Chosen to match the viscosity of its golden contents, each cart is designed to deliver the full terpene expression and potency of our full-spectrum live extracts.

