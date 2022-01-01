100% pure Live Resin vape made from our Banana Milkshake OG – expressing a sweet, mixed citrus fruit profile with light floral notes of wild rose. Banana Milkshake OG is a sun-grown, single source flower extracted with our advanced hydrocarbon process to produce an incredibly pure extract. The result is an aromatic and flavourful Live Resin, retaining twice the terpene content vs. CO2-extracted dried flower, capturing a vivid representation of our Banana Milkshake OG trees at the peak of their outdoor bloom. Contained within a premium AVD 510 Thread cartridge with a 1mm aperture to ensure a smooth and consistent draw with maximum flavour.