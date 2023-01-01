Growtown is built around a unique product, but the world we’re growing is far richer. It’s about having a very niche passion and what it means to connect with others who share it. It’s about mad scientists obsessed with creating

something new. It’s about people who really care about upholding their craft, the culture, and its rituals.



Growing something is a science. It takes a lot of knowledge, time, and the courage to fail. Sometimes you need that one person you can rely on. Other times you need someone to step forward and set the example. In every case, for something to grow, it needs the right space.



Growtown is not just a community of growing things, it’s about growing a community

Show more