If you're looking to spice up your sesh, these Spicy Mango bubble hash infused pre-rolls are definitely what you're looking for. Sweeter citrus tang from the hash combines with the cinnamon spice profile of the flower to provide an exceptional profile and experience in an easily portable, convenient format.
Crafted in small batches by our dedicated concentrates team and hand-finished by our pre-roll team, these pre-rolls are made by extracting trichomes from flower and then mixing in dried, milled, and sifted flower.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Growtown is built around a unique product, but the world we’re growing is far richer. It’s about having a very niche passion and what it means to connect with others who share it. It’s about mad scientists obsessed with creating something new. It’s about people who really care about upholding their craft, the culture, and its rituals.
Growing something is a science. It takes a lot of knowledge, time, and the courage to fail. Sometimes you need that one person you can rely on. Other times you need someone to step forward and set the example. In every case, for something to grow, it needs the right space.
Growtown is not just a community of growing things, it’s about growing a community