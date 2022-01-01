About this product
This expertly crafted proprietary blend of five-star cultivars is hand-trimmed and hang-dried in convenient crowned pre-rolls. With top notes of ripe citrus over top of sweet jasmine and heady gardenia garnished with fresh mint, this sativa-dominant delicacy is the perfect shareable for a fall walk!
PLANT TYPE = Sativa
THC = 18-25%/mg
CBD = 0-0.5%/mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: fruity, citrus, menthol, botanicals
PACK SIZE: 1 unit/pk
Premium Product Quality:
Unique, gold standard genetics
Highly sought-after strains
Legacy growers with industry experience
Cultivation Practices:
Hang-dried
Hand-trimmed
Expertly crafted and crowned using PreRoller-ER 200 precision
Hand-packaged with care
Innovative Practices:
Full-spectrum LED grow lights
Triple redundant UV, HEPA, and charcoal filtration systems
Environmental control through Argus system
Fully automated fertigation and irrigation systems
HVAC redundancy
About this brand
Handy Dandies
SAY HEY TO THE FRESHEST AND FLYEST CANNABIS LINE CRAFTED IN NORTHERN ONTARIO
HANDY, WHO?WHO ARE WE?
Dedicated to providing our customers with a superior product that they can trust, our growing team is committed to delivering you premium whole flower that has been lovingly engineered into ready-to-bake pre-rolls. Guided by our core values of respect, integrity and honesty, we aim to surpass industry standards every step of the way. We’re proud of what we do up here in Northern Ontario and know you will be too.
Life is busy and you want the best. Handy Dandies serves up only expertly crafted pre-roll products in a convenient format to help you conquer the day.
Let us lend you a hand – seriously!
HERE’S HOW WE ROLL (UH- WE MEAN GROW)
We’ve searched far and wide to source only gold-standard genetics and highly sought-after strains as unique as you are.
Our convenient confections are made using only whole milled flower to deliver you optimal flavour experience.
Our products are hand-trimmed and hang-dried in convenient crowned pre-rolls that are ready to roll when you are.
