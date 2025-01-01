About this product
Craving bold flavour and smooth vibes? Handy Dandies’ “Infused Flavour Flight” has you covered. This 5x0.5g hybrid pre-roll pack is distillate-infused and flavoured with terpenes to create five unique flavour experiences: Strawberry Shortcake, Cherry Slushie, Tropical Twist, Raspberry Fizz, Orange Sherbert. Made with premium, indoor-grown flower that’s pesticide-free, hand-trimmed, and irradiation-free. Easy, delicious, and perfect for any moment. Ready to roll when you are!
AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO
PRODUCT TYPE: Distillate & Terpene Infused Pre-Rolls
PLANT TYPE: Hybrid
STRAIN: Candy Cake (Zkittlez Cake X Jungle Cake)
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Orange, Strawberry, Cherry, Raspberry, and Pineapple Coconut Mango
TERPENE PROFILE: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
THC: 34-39%/mg | CBD: 0-5%/mg | TERPS: 2.5-4.2%
PACK SIZE: 5x0.5g unit/pk
ON SKU: 312331_5x0.5g
At Handy Dandies, we are committed to delivering superior cannabis products you can trust. Thanks to our regimented growing standards, our carefully crafted offerings are always non-irradiated, pesticide-free, indoor hydroponically-grown, hand-trimmed, and hand-packaged. Grown from seed to harvest, our passionate grow team ensures that every product is lovingly engineered, using sustainable and meticulous processes to preserve the plant’s natural integrity.
Expertly crafted, indoor hydroponically-grown premium cannabis, pesticide-free, irradiation-free, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
About this brand
Handy Dandies
At Handy Dandies, we’re all about good vibes, great cannabis, and keeping it simple. Our cannabis is grown with love, never irradiated, hang-dried, and completely pesticide-free—because the best things in life should be as natural as they come.
From seed to stash, our passionate grow team pours care into every step, using sustainable methods to preserve the plant’s purest essence. Indoor hydroponic growing, hand-trimmed buds, expertly rolled pre-rolls—everything is done with precision and a whole lot of heart.
But we’re more than just top-tier cannabis. Handy Dandies is about community, connection, and sharing moments that matter. Whether you’re kicking back solo or lighting up with friends, we’ve got you covered.
So, let us lend you a hand—roll with Handy Dandies. Proudly grown in Northern Ontario. Always ready to roll when you are.
