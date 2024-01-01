About this product
Experience the ultimate indulgence with Handy Dandies’ Itsy Bitsy Tipsy 2g Sticky Stash pressed hash. Crafted with care and precision, this premium product offers a pure and potent cannabis experience like no other. Each batch of Sticky Stash is meticulously processed to ensure the highest quality. Our hand-trimmed, hang-dried, and carefully hand-packaged hash maintains its rich aroma and smooth texture, providing a consistently satisfying experience with every use. Enjoy the dedication and craftsmanship that goes into every gram of our Sticky Stash. Perfect for those who seek a premium cannabis product, Itsy Bitsy Tipsy 2g Sticky Stash pressed hash by Handy Dandies promises an unparalleled cannabis journey.
AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO, MANITOBA, SASKATCHEWAN
PRODUCT TYPE: Concentrates (Hash)
PLANT TYPE: Hybrid
STRAIN: Sunset Sherbert X Banana Petrol
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Sweet Dessert, Citrus, Banana
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
THC: 46-51%/mg | CBD: 0-0.5%/mg | TERPS: 3.0-4.5%
PACK SIZE: 2g units/pk
GTIN 12: 00628678533592
ON SKU: 312248_2g
MB SKU: 59203
SK SKU: QXK4LH68
At Handy Dandies, we are committed to delivering superior cannabis products you can trust. Thanks to our regimented growing standards, our carefully crafted offerings are always non-irradiated, pesticide-free, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. Grown from seed to harvest, our passionate grow team ensures that every product is lovingly engineered, using sustainable and meticulous processes to preserve the plant’s natural integrity.
Expertly crafted, premium cannabis, pesticide-free, irradiation-free, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO, MANITOBA, SASKATCHEWAN
PRODUCT TYPE: Concentrates (Hash)
PLANT TYPE: Hybrid
STRAIN: Sunset Sherbert X Banana Petrol
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Sweet Dessert, Citrus, Banana
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
THC: 46-51%/mg | CBD: 0-0.5%/mg | TERPS: 3.0-4.5%
PACK SIZE: 2g units/pk
GTIN 12: 00628678533592
ON SKU: 312248_2g
MB SKU: 59203
SK SKU: QXK4LH68
At Handy Dandies, we are committed to delivering superior cannabis products you can trust. Thanks to our regimented growing standards, our carefully crafted offerings are always non-irradiated, pesticide-free, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. Grown from seed to harvest, our passionate grow team ensures that every product is lovingly engineered, using sustainable and meticulous processes to preserve the plant’s natural integrity.
Expertly crafted, premium cannabis, pesticide-free, irradiation-free, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
Sticky Stash 2g Hash
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Experience the ultimate indulgence with Handy Dandies’ Itsy Bitsy Tipsy 2g Sticky Stash pressed hash. Crafted with care and precision, this premium product offers a pure and potent cannabis experience like no other. Each batch of Sticky Stash is meticulously processed to ensure the highest quality. Our hand-trimmed, hang-dried, and carefully hand-packaged hash maintains its rich aroma and smooth texture, providing a consistently satisfying experience with every use. Enjoy the dedication and craftsmanship that goes into every gram of our Sticky Stash. Perfect for those who seek a premium cannabis product, Itsy Bitsy Tipsy 2g Sticky Stash pressed hash by Handy Dandies promises an unparalleled cannabis journey.
AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO, MANITOBA, SASKATCHEWAN
PRODUCT TYPE: Concentrates (Hash)
PLANT TYPE: Hybrid
STRAIN: Sunset Sherbert X Banana Petrol
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Sweet Dessert, Citrus, Banana
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
THC: 46-51%/mg | CBD: 0-0.5%/mg | TERPS: 3.0-4.5%
PACK SIZE: 2g units/pk
GTIN 12: 00628678533592
ON SKU: 312248_2g
MB SKU: 59203
SK SKU: QXK4LH68
At Handy Dandies, we are committed to delivering superior cannabis products you can trust. Thanks to our regimented growing standards, our carefully crafted offerings are always non-irradiated, pesticide-free, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. Grown from seed to harvest, our passionate grow team ensures that every product is lovingly engineered, using sustainable and meticulous processes to preserve the plant’s natural integrity.
Expertly crafted, premium cannabis, pesticide-free, irradiation-free, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO, MANITOBA, SASKATCHEWAN
PRODUCT TYPE: Concentrates (Hash)
PLANT TYPE: Hybrid
STRAIN: Sunset Sherbert X Banana Petrol
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Sweet Dessert, Citrus, Banana
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
THC: 46-51%/mg | CBD: 0-0.5%/mg | TERPS: 3.0-4.5%
PACK SIZE: 2g units/pk
GTIN 12: 00628678533592
ON SKU: 312248_2g
MB SKU: 59203
SK SKU: QXK4LH68
At Handy Dandies, we are committed to delivering superior cannabis products you can trust. Thanks to our regimented growing standards, our carefully crafted offerings are always non-irradiated, pesticide-free, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. Grown from seed to harvest, our passionate grow team ensures that every product is lovingly engineered, using sustainable and meticulous processes to preserve the plant’s natural integrity.
Expertly crafted, premium cannabis, pesticide-free, irradiation-free, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Handy Dandies
SAY HEY TO THE FRESHEST AND FLYEST CANNABIS LINE CRAFTED IN NORTHERN ONTARIO
HANDY, WHO?WHO ARE WE?
Dedicated to providing our customers with a superior product that they can trust, our growing team is committed to delivering you premium whole flower that has been lovingly engineered into ready-to-bake pre-rolls. Guided by our core values of respect, integrity and honesty, we aim to surpass industry standards every step of the way. We’re proud of what we do up here in Northern Ontario and know you will be too.
Life is busy and you want the best. Handy Dandies serves up only expertly crafted pre-roll products in a convenient format to help you conquer the day.
Let us lend you a hand – seriously!
HERE’S HOW WE ROLL (UH- WE MEAN GROW)
We’ve searched far and wide to source only gold-standard genetics and highly sought-after strains as unique as you are.
Our convenient confections are made using only whole milled flower to deliver you optimal flavour experience.
Our products are irradiation-free, pesticide-free, hand-trimmed, and hang-dried that are ready to roll when you are, always.
HANDY, WHO?WHO ARE WE?
Dedicated to providing our customers with a superior product that they can trust, our growing team is committed to delivering you premium whole flower that has been lovingly engineered into ready-to-bake pre-rolls. Guided by our core values of respect, integrity and honesty, we aim to surpass industry standards every step of the way. We’re proud of what we do up here in Northern Ontario and know you will be too.
Life is busy and you want the best. Handy Dandies serves up only expertly crafted pre-roll products in a convenient format to help you conquer the day.
Let us lend you a hand – seriously!
HERE’S HOW WE ROLL (UH- WE MEAN GROW)
We’ve searched far and wide to source only gold-standard genetics and highly sought-after strains as unique as you are.
Our convenient confections are made using only whole milled flower to deliver you optimal flavour experience.
Our products are irradiation-free, pesticide-free, hand-trimmed, and hang-dried that are ready to roll when you are, always.
Notice a problem?Report this item