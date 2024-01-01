4 Rest | CBN 100mg - CBD 200mg Melatonin 60mg Gummies for Sleep

by Happy Vibes CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Introducing 4 REST: Your Ultimate Sleep Solution

Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to rejuvenating sleep with 4 REST by Happy Vibes CBN Gummies. Specially formulated to promote deep relaxation and sedative effects, these gummies are your ticket to a blissful night's rest.

Key Features:

- Sleep Support: With sedative properties, 4 REST may help alleviate conditions like insomnia, allowing you to achieve restorative sleep.
- High-Quality Ingredients: Our proprietary genetics enable us to craft a whole plant CBD extract that's rich in CBD and secondary cannabinoids like CBN, offering enhanced effectiveness.
- Entourage Effect: Experience the synergistic benefits of cannabinoids working together, amplifying their effects and promoting overall well-being.
- Potent Formula: Each gummy contains 100mg of CBN, 200mg of CBD, and 60mg of melatonin, providing a powerful combination for sleep support.
- Third-Party Lab Tested: Rest assured knowing that our CBN gummies undergo rigorous testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety.
- Convenient Packaging: Each pack contains 5 or 20 gummies, with each gummy delivering 18mg of sleep-enhancing goodness.

Unlock the secret to restful sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and revitalized with 4 REST CBN Gummies by Happy Vibes. (Must be 21 years or older to purchase.)

About this brand

Happy Vibes CBD
Feel the vibes! Happy Vibes offers a wide range of premium cannabis gummies! Happy Vibes is known for our pectin, vegan, gluten-free CBDs to Delta 8, 9, 10. There is a gummy for every mood type you are looking to evoke. Try our CBN gummies for sleep, get the best night of rest you ever had!
