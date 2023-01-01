About this product
Blue RNTZ is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain that is created through crossing the Blueberry X White Rhino strains. Named for its delicious flavour and gorgeous
appearance, Blue RNTZ is the perfect choice for any classic indica lover. This bud has dense, grape-shaped nugs with vividly blue undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of blue-tinted white crystal trichomes. This strain has an aroma of sweet vanilla and citrus, accented by a spicy blueberry overtone. The flavour is just as sweet, with a fruity blueberry base that's accented by touches of sour citrus and spice.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
About this brand
HARTS
HARTS was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
HARTS knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.
