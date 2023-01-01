About this product
We believe that variety is the spice of life, so the HARTS Collective pack offers you five strains in one. This unique pre-roll multipack gives you the best of the HARTS family with an assortment of our Indica and Sativa strains: Platinum Death Bubba, Sunset Sherbert, Kush Cake, Pink Gas, and Biscotti.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g (2 pre-rolls per strain).
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g (2 pre-rolls per strain).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HARTS
HARTS was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
HARTS knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.
HARTS knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.