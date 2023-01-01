HARTS Cucumber Melon CBD Infused pre-rolls are machine-rolled with slow burn paper and a biodegradable filter. The Cucumber Melon CBD Infused pre-rolls pair top shelf sativa dominant hemp flower with infused botanical terpenes to provide customers with a refreshing, flavourful experience. These pre-rolls provide bright, fresh flavours of honeydew and cucumber.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
HARTS was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
HARTS knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.