HARTS Lemon ZaZa Infused BLNTs are machine-rolled with a hemp based blunt wrap and a biodegradable filter. The Lemon ZaZa Infused BLNT pairs top shelf sativa dominant cannabis with crushed diamonds, and is infused with terpenes. Perfect for connoisseurs, this infused treat provides an explosion of fresh lemon and citrus flavours, and heavy-hitting THC.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
HARTS was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
HARTS knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.