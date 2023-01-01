Also known as “Face Off,” “OG Face Off,” and “Face Off OG Kush,” Screwface OG is a potent indica dominant strain. The story of this strain begins in the late 1990s in California when Archive Seeds was gifted with the seeds of an exceptional Cali OG Kush. This dark green plant with attractive orange hairs and crystals has a dense grape-like aroma, and a blended taste that is both sour and sweet, with a hint of earthiness.
10x0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
HARTS was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
HARTS knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.