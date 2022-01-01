About this product
HARTS pre-rolls are made entirely of Kush Mintz flower and do not contain any shake or trim. This balanced hybrid strain expresses traits of both the sativa and indica flower.
The terpene profile provides a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies. The aroma is of earthy woods and rich coffee, with a heavy kick of gas. Kush Mintz is an extremely popular smoke and ideal for hybrid connoisseurs.
About this brand
HARTS
HARTS was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
HARTS knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.
