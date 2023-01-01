About this product
HARTS pre-rolls are made entirely of Pink Gas flower and do not contain any shake or trim. The 80% dominant indica strain is named for its diesel-like, gassy scent when it hits the nose. The terpene profile; caryophyllene, myrcene, and humulene, provides a flavour of pungent gas, sweet vanilla, and flowery caramel. Pink Gas is perfect for connoisseurs looking for that gas-like heavy indica.
3 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 1.05g.
HARTS
HARTS was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
HARTS knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.
