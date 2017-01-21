HashBone
HashBone | Gelato Glue / Sherbet Indica 1G Pre-roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Pre-roll details: This indica strain combo has powerful full-body effects plus a jolt of cerebral energy equal a happy and creative state of mind. 18% THC.
HashBone Makes People Happy:
HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! Boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone is crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time.
HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf, and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right.
HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.
Gelato effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
