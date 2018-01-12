HashBone
HashBone Minis | White Tahoe Cookies / Gelato Cream Hybrid | 5 .5g Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Pre-roll details: Our hybrid blend has a sweet earthy flavor profile, perfect for those seeking A restful and strong physical sensation that may provide anxiety relief and a creative mindset. THC level 33.48%
HashBone Makes People Happy:
HashBone Minis are premium solventless hash-infused pre-rolls that feature an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash - more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! Coming in a 5 pack of .5 gram joints and boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone Minis are crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time.
The Power of Hash-Infused at Half the Size
HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right.
HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.
HashBone Makes People Happy:
HashBone Minis are premium solventless hash-infused pre-rolls that feature an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash - more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! Coming in a 5 pack of .5 gram joints and boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone Minis are crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time.
The Power of Hash-Infused at Half the Size
HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right.
HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
118 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!