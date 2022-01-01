HashCo Gold Seal Hash honours the traditions of generations past with it's familiar, all natural flavour and aroma compounds.



By using separation methods that keep temperatures extra low, the original flavour of the terpene profile is better preserved, providing a truly satiating and memorable experience every time. HashCo Gold Seal Hash is developed by dedicated humans with an intense passion for Cannabis. A high-THC Hybrid blend with a very gassy-fruity-spicy-, and earthy terpene profile, HashCo Gold Seal Hash is a Canadian-made delicacy that is finally available on the regulated market.