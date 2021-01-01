About this product

Haven St. 510 Vape Battery Pen is more than your classic 510 thread device. Our push button activated pen features a preheat function, 3 heat settings, and a soft-touch for an elevated experience and feel.



This battery is designed to work with 510 thread cartridges, including Haven St. top airflow and bottom airflow cartridges.



The preheat function warms highly viscous, additive-free oil to maintain a consistent vape experience. This is well suited in Canadian climates like ours.



510 Vape Battery Features:

· Soft touch and sleek design

· Preheat function warms oil for a consistent vape experience

· Multiple heat settings for a customized experience

· Compatible with 510 thread cartridges

· UL Certified

· Push button activated

· Comes pre-charged for immediate use

· Micro USB included



$19.99 + tax



For troubleshooting tips and instructions on how to use, visit havenst.ca.