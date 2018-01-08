About this product

Haven St. Drift No. 440 rechargeable battery & cartridge kit features a top airflow, high performance cartridge made with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes. Its striking design and smooth touch welcomes an intuitive and elevated experience, while the cartridge boasts a sleek mouth-piece design.



The Haven St. cartridge and battery were simultaneously engineered to deliver a premium vaping experience. When paired together, the optimal vaping temperature is between 150°C and 160°C to enhance the flavour of our unique formulations.



Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.



Profile: Granddaddy Purple

Flavour: Sweet, Floral, Earthy

Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, Humulene, Linalool

Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.



Puff-thru Battery Features:

· Smooth touch and striking design fits comfortable in hand

· Button activated preheat function to warm (thick) oil

· Multiple heat settings for a customized experience

· Compatible with 510 thread cartridges

· UL Certified

· Discreet puff through magnetic cover-cap

· LED light & vibration indicators for ease of use

· Short circuit protection & automatic shut off

· Battery level indicator

· Small, fast charging USB Type C charger



Check out the demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bE5t2G-S7uY&ab_channel=ExploreHavenSt



For troubleshooting tips and instructions on how to use, visit havenst.ca.