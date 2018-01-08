Haven St. Premium Cannabis
Haven St. Drift No. 440 Rechargeable Battery & Cartridge Kit
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Haven St. Drift No. 440 rechargeable battery & cartridge kit features a top airflow, high performance cartridge made with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes. Its striking design and smooth touch welcomes an intuitive and elevated experience, while the cartridge boasts a sleek mouth-piece design.
The Haven St. cartridge and battery were simultaneously engineered to deliver a premium vaping experience. When paired together, the optimal vaping temperature is between 150°C and 160°C to enhance the flavour of our unique formulations.
Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Profile: Granddaddy Purple
Flavour: Sweet, Floral, Earthy
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, Humulene, Linalool
Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Puff-thru Battery Features:
· Smooth touch and striking design fits comfortable in hand
· Button activated preheat function to warm (thick) oil
· Multiple heat settings for a customized experience
· Compatible with 510 thread cartridges
· UL Certified
· Discreet puff through magnetic cover-cap
· LED light & vibration indicators for ease of use
· Short circuit protection & automatic shut off
· Battery level indicator
· Small, fast charging USB Type C charger
Check out the demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bE5t2G-S7uY&ab_channel=ExploreHavenSt
For troubleshooting tips and instructions on how to use, visit havenst.ca.
The Haven St. cartridge and battery were simultaneously engineered to deliver a premium vaping experience. When paired together, the optimal vaping temperature is between 150°C and 160°C to enhance the flavour of our unique formulations.
Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Profile: Granddaddy Purple
Flavour: Sweet, Floral, Earthy
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, Humulene, Linalool
Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Puff-thru Battery Features:
· Smooth touch and striking design fits comfortable in hand
· Button activated preheat function to warm (thick) oil
· Multiple heat settings for a customized experience
· Compatible with 510 thread cartridges
· UL Certified
· Discreet puff through magnetic cover-cap
· LED light & vibration indicators for ease of use
· Short circuit protection & automatic shut off
· Battery level indicator
· Small, fast charging USB Type C charger
Check out the demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bE5t2G-S7uY&ab_channel=ExploreHavenSt
For troubleshooting tips and instructions on how to use, visit havenst.ca.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!