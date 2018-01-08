About this product

Sweet exotic berry with an earthy, floral delight for a full body flavour. Reminiscent of the sought after Grandaddy Purple. High purity extract paired with 6% natural terpenes. Housed in glass with a ceramic mouthpeice and coil for a premium vape experience. This dream is a reality.



Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 800 mg/g of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.



Profile: Granddaddy Purple

Flavours: Sweet, Floral, Earthy

Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, Humulene, Linalool

Ingredients: Cannabis extract, natural terpenes. No fillers.



Compatible with inhale and push button activated devices. Pairs best with devices that have a preheat function to help our thick, additive-free oil flow through the coil.



Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.