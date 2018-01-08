Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Sweet exotic berry with an earthy, floral delight for a full body flavour. Reminiscent of the sought after Grandaddy Purple. High purity extract paired with 6% natural terpenes. Housed in glass with a ceramic mouthpeice and coil for a premium vape experience. This dream is a reality.
Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 800 mg/g of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Profile: Granddaddy Purple
Flavours: Sweet, Floral, Earthy
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, Humulene, Linalool
Ingredients: Cannabis extract, natural terpenes. No fillers.
Compatible with inhale and push button activated devices. Pairs best with devices that have a preheat function to help our thick, additive-free oil flow through the coil.
Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
