Haven St. No. 401 Jade Sky presents earthy aromas, with hints of citrus and black pepper. Dark green buds are complimented by a heavy coating of sugary trichomes and subtle brown hairs.
THC: 17-22% | CBD: <1%
Aroma: Earthy, Citrus, Spicy
Strain: Master Kush
Plant Type: Indica Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol and Linalool
Available in single 0.5g.
Master Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,253 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
