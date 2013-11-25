Haven St. Premium Cannabis
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
THC: 19-26% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Herbal, Citrus, Spicy
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene
Haven St. Sapphire Daze contains a high potency of THC, and may present a powerful sweet citrus and fresh black pepper aroma. These medium size buds are bright green with brown hair and a shimmering coating of trichomes.
Sensi Star effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
521 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
