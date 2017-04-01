Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. No. 416 Cosmic Thunder boasts pungent herbal aromas with fresh pine and woody undertones. Olive green buds are coated with orange curly pistils and crystal trichomes.
THC: 17-20% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Earthy, Woody, Spicy
Strain: Cold Creek Kush
Plant Type: Indica Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, Ocimene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, and d-Limonene
Available in 0.5g.
Cold Creek Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
21% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!