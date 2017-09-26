Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. No. 423 Lost at Sea has a blueberry and pine aroma with sour citrus undertones. This plant has been known to produce blue-green coloured flowers contrasted by dark orange hairs and glistening trichomes.
THC: 14-18% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Berry, Pine, Citrus
Strain: Berry White
Type: Indica
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, Guaiol, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Bisabolol, beta-Pinene
Available in 0.5g.
Berry White effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
770 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
