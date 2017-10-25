Haven St. Premium Cannabis
Haven St. No. 415 Crimson Sky presents subtle peat-like earthy tones with sharp lemon and diesel aromas. Its lineage is both legendary and mysterious, and the sharp, sweet, tart and astringent aromas of its origins make it unique.
THC: 15-20% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Earthy, Lemon, Diesel
Strain: Kowboy Kush
Plant Type: Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, and alpha-Terpineol
Available in 0.5g.
Cowboy Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
79% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
