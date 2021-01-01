About this product

The Haven St. Puff-Thru Vape Battery features a striking design and smooth touch for an intuitive and elevated experience.



Designed to complement our selection of Haven St. Vape Cartridges, this device is also compatible with other 510 thread cartridges.



Preheat function warms highly viscous, additive-free oil, like ours, to maintain a consistent vape experience.



When paired with Haven St. Cartridges, optimal vaping temperature is between 150°C and 160°C to enhance the flavour of our unique formulations.



Puff-thru Battery Features:

· Smooth touch and striking design fits comfortable in hand

· Button activated preheat function to warm (thick) oil

· Multiple heat settings for a customized experience (Low 3V, High 3.5V)

· Compatible with 510 thread cartridges

· UL Certified

· Discreet puff through magnetic cover-cap

· LED light & vibration indicators for ease of use

· Short circuit protection & automatic shut off

· Battery level indicator

· Small, fast charging USB Type C charger



$49.99 + tax



Check out the demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bE5t2G-S7uY&ab_channel=ExploreHavenSt



For troubleshooting tips and instructions on how to use, visit havenst.ca.