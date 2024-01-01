  • Hybrid Pipe w/ Milo Wood
  • Ceramic PIpe w/Turtle
  • Lava Tube (Chillum)
Logo for the brand Hawaii PipeFarm

Hawaii PipeFarm

The Ultimate Pipe - Functional Art Made on the Big Island HI

Our story

Over the past decade we have re-invented the pipe! The PipeFarm System includes a multi-hole ceramic bowl magnetically connected to a brass-lined hardwood mouthpiece with an internal screen. No more harsh hits from thin pipes made of inferior materials - smooth, clean draws like you've never experienced with a pipe. Our Hybrid pipes feature all aspects of the PipeFarm System. Our Ceramic pipes feature one-piece ceramic construction with a straight-through hole and multi-hole bowl for easy cleaning and filtering. All the beauty without the fragility - our pipes our built to last - an investment in both engineering and art.

Shop by category

Weed grinders, pipes, bongs, & rolling

Additional information

Visit website
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.