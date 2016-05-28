About this product
About this strain
Charlotte's Web effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
12% | medium
