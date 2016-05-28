Size/Volume: 4oz



Total CBD/CBG: 500mg/200mg



Dose/Serving: A thin layer applied to skin.



Health Synergy CBD/CBG Muscle Freeze is a topical ointment containing a total of 700mg of CBD per 3.5 oz. container. This ointment contains vitamin E, shea butter, avocado oil, and sunflower seed oil to nourish the skin for a smooth, healthy glow. Also in CBD Muscle Freeze are plant extracts like jojoba seed oil, arnica extract, and white willow bark extract to provide additional, fast, and powerful pain relief. Our topical cream will provide many of the benefits of CBD beyond pain relief as the body absorbs it through the skin. You may feel mild anxiety relief and overall relaxation and the added terpenes will further enhance the broad spectrum of benefits people experience with CBD. This is a great product for fast, local relief that also works on your whole body from within.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Made with CBD/CBG Isolate

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

0% THC content

Suggested Use:



Apply directly on the affected area and rub gently until it coats skin. Repeat as necessary.



Ingredients:



CBD Isolate, CBG Isolate, Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Sweet Almond Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Avocado Fruit Oil, Organic Menthol crystals, Organic White Willow Bark Extract, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Arnica oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Peach Kernel oil, Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Organic Alcohol, Minor cannabinoid enriched hemp extract, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Terpene blend, clove essential oil, clove powder.

Show more