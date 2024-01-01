Loading...visit healthsynergycbd.com

Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture 500mg 1oz
CBD + Melatonin Infused Gummies (Night Time Formula)
Full Spectrum CBD Capsules 750mg

